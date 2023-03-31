A loose horse was stopped from going on to the A1 this morning (Friday).

The horse was seen on the Long Bennington slip road near the A1 at 7.30am.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on Church Lane, Long Bennington.

Lincolnshire Police (63194173)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to Church Lane, Long Benington after a horse was discovered on the road at around 7.30am.

"The horse was then spotted at the Long Bennington slip road leading to the A1, southbound. It made it onto the road but was quickly moved and secured.

"Efforts are being made to reunite the horse with its owner.

"No one was injured in the incident.”