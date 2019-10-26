Lord Nelson honoured at Grantham Naval 'Trafalgar Night'

The Grantham Branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) celebrated a long standing tradition of ‘Trafalgar Night’ on Saturday.

Members tucked into a five-course evening meal at the Masonic Hall in Grantham to mark the occasion, which is a celebration of the victory won by the Royal Navy, commanded by Vice-Admiral Horatio Nelson, over the combined French and Spanish fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar on 21 October 1805.

Navy association at the Masonic Lodge. (19910035)

There was also a raffle to raise money for the RNA. Grantham’s deputy mayor councillor Dean Ward was guest of honour.

He said: “I was the only ex-RAF chap among many Navy personnel but they made me feel welcome and at home.” The RNA meet fortnightly on a Thursday evening at the Conservative Club in Castlegate, Grantham. Membership is open to anyone who served in the Royal Navy. Associate membership is also open to family of ex serving personnel and anyone who has an interest in the Royal Navy.

For more information, email: rna.grantham@talktalk.net