Lorries 'causing a danger' on Grantham roads by spilling loads
Published: 07:00, 11 July 2020
A former councillor has highlighted “a safety issue” on the roads near the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.
Nick Craft says that lorries are shedding some of their loads as they are driven along the A52 and around the Somerby Hill roundabout.
He claims the lorries are coming from the quarry at Little Ponton.
