A Grantham county councillor has responded to concerns raised after a lorry burst its tyres on bollards.

Last Wednesday, town centre traffic was brought to a standstill after a lorry burst its tyres on bollards on the roundabout near Asda, close to Barrowby Road railway bridge.

Grantham resident, Howard Bradley said that it was the third time in three weeks that an incident like this had happened, and called for the problem to be resolved.

The burst tyres on the lorry. (48758928)

The story prompted thousands of posts on social media and views online.

Grantham West county councillor and executive member for highways, Councillor Richard Davies, responded to the concerns.

He said: "These bollards have been in place for many years to stop vehicles mounting the pavement and putting pedestrians in danger.

The lorry became stuck on bollards at the Asda roundabout. (48743599)

"Lorries shouldn't be mounting the kerb here; the roundabout will have been designed to accommodate their larger turning circles, and dozens of them go through that roundabout every day without issue."