A lorry and car were in collision on a busy Grantham town centre road this afternoon (Tuesday).

Police were at the scene of the crash in Brook Street, near to its junction with North Street.

A witness reported seeing damage to the car on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Police on scene in Brook Street after a lorry and car collide. (62840993)

There doesn't appear to be any injuries but this has not yet been confirmed.