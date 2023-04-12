A lorry got stuck on a slip road last night (Tuesday).

The lorry blocked the slip road on the A1 at Long Bennington at 8.21pm, which resulted in the road closing.

Lincolnshire Police attended the incident and a spokesperson said: "Incident 410 of yesterday (April 11), reported at 8.21pm relates to a lorry blocking the slip road on the A1 at Long Bennington.

The lorry was blocked on the Long Bennington slip road. Photo: Amelia Elce (63514103)

"No injuries. The road was reopened just after 11pm."