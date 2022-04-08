Home   News   Article

Officers attend lorry carrying batteries that was on fire in Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:59, 08 April 2022
 | Updated: 15:00, 08 April 2022

Fire officers attended a lorry carrying batteries that had caught alight.

At 11.27am today (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended reports of a lorry carrying batteries on fire at High Dike, Grantham.

The blaze caused severe fire damage to one lithium battery, as well as four lead acid batteries within the lorry.

Fire news. (55165166)
Crews dampened down the fire with one hose reel jet.

The cause of the blaze was a puncture in the lithium battery.

