Fire officers attended a lorry carrying batteries that had caught alight.

At 11.27am today (Friday), Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended reports of a lorry carrying batteries on fire at High Dike, Grantham.

The blaze caused severe fire damage to one lithium battery, as well as four lead acid batteries within the lorry.

Crews dampened down the fire with one hose reel jet.

The cause of the blaze was a puncture in the lithium battery.