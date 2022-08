More news, no ads

A lorry has stopped on the A1 southbound, causing delays to drivers.

The vehicle, which is understood to have had a tyre blow, is blocking one lane at Stretton.

Traffic is able to pass but with the flow reduced to a single lane delays can be expected.

Delays on the A1

Tailbacks were about three-quarters of a mile long at 4.20pm today (Wednesday, August 3).