A lorry crashed into several cars and houses in Bottesford last night (Monday).

Leicestershire Police were called to Queen Street, Bottesford at 7.20pm where a lorry had crashed into three houses and a number of vehicles along the street.

People on the Bottesford True Community Facebook page shared their reaction towards the incident as Glenda Elliot said: "The lorry was blocking our drive and it was quite damaged."

The houses the lorry damaged. (60495554)

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "We were called just before 7.20pm yesterday (November 7) to the Queen Street area of Bottesford after a HGV was involved in a collision.

"Damage was caused to three houses and a number of vehicles during the incident.

A van that was damaged from the crash. Credit: Lily Woodward (60495679)

"No one was injured. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident."