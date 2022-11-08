Home   News   Article

Lorry crashes into houses and cars in Bottesford

By Katie Green
Published: 09:36, 08 November 2022
 | Updated: 09:59, 08 November 2022

A lorry crashed into several cars and houses in Bottesford last night (Monday).

Leicestershire Police were called to Queen Street, Bottesford at 7.20pm where a lorry had crashed into three houses and a number of vehicles along the street.

People on the Bottesford True Community Facebook page shared their reaction towards the incident as Glenda Elliot said: "The lorry was blocking our drive and it was quite damaged."

The houses the lorry damaged. (60495554)
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: "We were called just before 7.20pm yesterday (November 7) to the Queen Street area of Bottesford after a HGV was involved in a collision.

"Damage was caused to three houses and a number of vehicles during the incident.

A van that was damaged from the crash. Credit: Lily Woodward (60495679)
The houses the lorry damaged. (60495548)
"No one was injured. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident."

