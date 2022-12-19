A lorry crashed into a level crossing blocking both a road and railway line.

The barriers at the level crossing in Glinton Road, Helpston were hit by a lorry at just before 10am today (Monday, December 19).

This caused disruption on the railway line between Peterborough and Grantham, but this has now ended.

Helpston level crossing. Photo: Google

Network Rail engineers quickly arrived on site and freed the lorry from the barriers, which were not damaged in the crash.

The incident also caused disruption to rail passengers travelling on the Peterborough-York-Edinburgh line and the Peterborough-Birmingham/Liverpool line.

Drivers also faced delays.