Lorry crashes into bridge in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:00, 05 September 2020
A lorry crashed into the railway bridge on Springfield Road in Grantham this morning.

According to AA Traffic the road was blocked with heavy traffic due to the incident.

The road is now open but traffic remains heavy in the area with delays also on the A52 Bridge End Road & on B1174 South Parade also reported.

A lorry crashed into a bridge in Grantham this morning. (41969573)
Photo: H Plant via Twitter.

