A lorry crashed into a house in Caythorpe on Friday morning.

The emergency services were called to the house on Church Lane at 8.20am.

The lorry, which is believed to have skidded on ice, left a gaping hole in the house, leaving the living room exposed.

A police spokesperson said: “Incident 84 of the 1st was reported at 8.20am. Lorry went into a house and fire and rescue made the building safe by propping up the roof. No injuries and no offences were committed.”