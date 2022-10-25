A lorry crashed into a Grantham railway bridge, resulting in a concrete block being knocked off and on to a footpath.

The railway bridge on Harlaxton Road was hit at around 3pm yesterday (Monday) and a concrete block was knocked off the lorry and on to the pavement on the side of Grantham Car Shop.

Grantham man Peter Tully witnessed the crash and described the aftermath as "total carnage".

The results of the crash. Photo: Peter Tully (60218187)

Police were called to the crash. Credit: Peter Tully. (60218075)

He said: "The lorry driver was in a panic. The concrete was scattered all along the pavement and road.

"The protective cover at the ceiling of the bridge was ripped right off. Luckily no one was walking along the footpath at the time."

Police and National Rail were called to the incident and "arrived very quickly and got the situation under control," Peter added.

At around 4pm, a heavy lifting crane arrive to remove the large chunk of concrete from the footpath.

Peter believes the concrete block that was knocked off as a result is 3m by 2m and weighed around four tonnes.