A lorry driver, 74, has looked back on his career of 50 years that has taken him to East Germany and Yugoslavia.

Geoff Neal has driven lorries for the same company in Easton for half a century, although the business has changed it’s name over the years.

Geoff , who lives in Colsterworth, started for the company Christian Salvesen, which has since been owned by Norbert Dentressangle and XPO.

Geoff Neal (middle) marked 50 years of working as a lorry driver. (62307825)

Originally from Morton near Bourne, Geoff was given a gold watch on January 20.

After the presentation, Geoff looked back on his long career and said that he aimed to carry on for a while yet.

He said: “When I first started in 1973, it was Christian Salvesen, then he sold out for £70 odd million to French company Norbert Dentressangle, then they sold out to XPO which is American.

“I originate from Morton near Bourne. All my mates from the village worked there and they got me a job.

“When I’d just started working there, they had just started doing a contract for Marks and Spencers.

“With Salvesens I went all over Europe. I did East Germany before the wall went down and I did Yugoslavia before the problems there.

“It was very interesting. I used to deliver hanging beef all over Europe. Spain, Italy, Greece. All over.

“I did Monte Carlo a lot. We had a cockney boy, Mr Bryan who had a shop there.

“I used to go round London doing 15 collections of English food that he sold in his shop in Monte Carlo.

Geoff said a lot of people that he worked with have finished since turning 65, but he has stayed on for nine years since.

He continued: “I’m going to carry on a bit longer.

“Every year, I have to have my medical. As long as I pass, I’ll keep working.”