Lorry driver taken to hospital after collision in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:00, 14 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:25, 14 July 2020

A lorry driver was taken to hospital after a truck and a car collided in Grantham.

Emergency services attended the crash in Harrowby Road, Grantham, after the incident at around 11am yesterday.

The lorry driver was injured and taken to hospital but it’s not thought his injuries are serious.

