Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lorry driver taken to hospital after serious collision near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:16, 12 February 2021
 | Updated: 16:28, 12 February 2021

A lorry driver has been injured following a serious collision between two lorries on the A52 at Barrowby this afternoon.

The A52 is still closed following the incident between Rectory Lane and the A1 at the Barrowby turn-off, shortly before 1pm.

Traffic is queuing between Grantham and Sedgebrook as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

Two lorries have been involved in a crash on the A52 near Grantham. Photo: R.Mortiss. (44399337)
Two lorries have been involved in a crash on the A52 near Grantham. Photo: R.Mortiss. (44399337)

A police spokesperson said: "This was reported to us at 12:52pm. Emergency services attended and the A1/A52 southbound was closed shortly after 1pm.

"The driver of the HGV lorry has sustained injuries and has been taken to hospital to be assessed."

Photo: R.Mortiss via Twitter.

AccidentsGranthamTraffic and TravelTransport Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE