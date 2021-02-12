A lorry driver has been injured following a serious collision between two lorries on the A52 at Barrowby this afternoon.

The A52 is still closed following the incident between Rectory Lane and the A1 at the Barrowby turn-off, shortly before 1pm.

Traffic is queuing between Grantham and Sedgebrook as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

Two lorries have been involved in a crash on the A52 near Grantham. Photo: R.Mortiss. (44399337)

A police spokesperson said: "This was reported to us at 12:52pm. Emergency services attended and the A1/A52 southbound was closed shortly after 1pm.

"The driver of the HGV lorry has sustained injuries and has been taken to hospital to be assessed."

Photo: R.Mortiss via Twitter.