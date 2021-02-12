Lorry driver taken to hospital after serious collision near Grantham
Published: 16:16, 12 February 2021
| Updated: 16:28, 12 February 2021
A lorry driver has been injured following a serious collision between two lorries on the A52 at Barrowby this afternoon.
The A52 is still closed following the incident between Rectory Lane and the A1 at the Barrowby turn-off, shortly before 1pm.
Traffic is queuing between Grantham and Sedgebrook as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.
A police spokesperson said: "This was reported to us at 12:52pm. Emergency services attended and the A1/A52 southbound was closed shortly after 1pm.
"The driver of the HGV lorry has sustained injuries and has been taken to hospital to be assessed."
Photo: R.Mortiss via Twitter.