A lorry driver has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A1 involving two HGVs.

The A1 is closed in both directions at Harlaxton as emergency services deal with a collision between two lorries.

The collision, reported at 10.30am today (Monday), took place on the A1 at the junction of the A607 and Gonerby Moor between a Mercedes lorry and a Scania lorry.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the driver of the Mercedes lorry "sustained injuries and will be taken to hospital", while the driver of the Scania sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson said: "The northbound and southbound lanes on the A1 are likely to be closed for some time."

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.