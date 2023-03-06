Home   News   Article

Driver taken to hospital following collision involving two HGVs on A1 at junction of A607 Harlaxton and Gonerby Moor

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:41, 06 March 2023
 | Updated: 13:46, 06 March 2023

A lorry driver has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A1 involving two HGVs.

The A1 is closed in both directions at Harlaxton as emergency services deal with a collision between two lorries.

The collision, reported at 10.30am today (Monday), took place on the A1 at the junction of the A607 and Gonerby Moor between a Mercedes lorry and a Scania lorry.

A collision involving two HGVs has blocked the A1 northbound at Harlaxton. Photo: Paul Clark (62807120)
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the driver of the Mercedes lorry "sustained injuries and will be taken to hospital", while the driver of the Scania sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson said: "The northbound and southbound lanes on the A1 are likely to be closed for some time."

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

