Driver taken to hospital following collision involving two HGVs on A1 at junction of A607 Harlaxton and Gonerby Moor
A lorry driver has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A1 involving two HGVs.
The A1 is closed in both directions at Harlaxton as emergency services deal with a collision between two lorries.
The collision, reported at 10.30am today (Monday), took place on the A1 at the junction of the A607 and Gonerby Moor between a Mercedes lorry and a Scania lorry.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the driver of the Mercedes lorry "sustained injuries and will be taken to hospital", while the driver of the Scania sustained minor injuries.
A spokesperson said: "The northbound and southbound lanes on the A1 are likely to be closed for some time."
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.