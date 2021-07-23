An experienced lorry driver says HGV drivers who are bursting their tyres on metal bollards at Asda roundabout have only themselves to blame.

Numerous lorries have fallen victim to the bollards, bursting their tyres and then causing traffic to build up in the town centre while the vehicles are repaired.

Sam Taylor, a driver from Mansfield who regularly drives through Grantham, said: "I have 43 years’ experience in class one driving and driven almost everywhere.

This tyre was ripped off by a bollard. (49281287)

“The bollards are there for a reason. May I say it’s the incompetence of the driver that’s the problem and there is plenty of room to negotiate the problem in question.”

The latest incident happened on Friday when two lorries burst their tyres on the bollards in quick succession.

The lorries are among several HGVs to have driven over the bollards at the roundabout in recent weeks and burst their tyres causing traffic to build up.

Traffic was being held up by two lorries which burst their tyres at the Asda roundabout. (49281285)

A witness told the Journal he heard a loud bang as one of the lorries hit the bollards. He said that one of the lorry’s wheels had been completely ripped off the vehicle.

Following a recent incident, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, Councillor Richard Davies, said lorries should not be mounting the footpath as there was plenty of room for them to avoid the bollards.

A highways spokesman said their stance had not changed on the matter despite Friday's incident.