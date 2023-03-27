A lorry ended up in a field following a collision on the A1, leading to a partial closure of the road.

At 8.24am today (Monday), a single-vehicle collision involving a lorry was reported on the A1 southbound carriageway near Colsterworth.

The lorry reportedly left the carriageway and is now in a field, with the A1 down to one lane as a result.

The lorry left the A1 following the collision. Photo: Ben Cooke (63210521)

The AA reported "severe delays" at the time of the incident, with its live map still showing slow traffic on the A1 southbound between Great Ponton and Colsterworth.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident at around 9.10am.

The lorry left the A1 following the collision. Photo: R. S. Mortiss (63210197)

Emergency services remain at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the collision.