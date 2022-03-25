A lorry ended up on top of a car during a crash on the A1 last night (Thursday, March 24).

At 8.45pm, fire crews were called to the A1 northbound at Great Gonerby to a crash involving a lorry and a car.

Crews used airbags to lift the lorry from the car and separated the vehicles using specialist equipment. They then used hydraulic tools to release one person.

A1 stock image of Colsterworth

Two people were then passed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service. Their condition is currently not known.

Two crews from Grantham, one from Corby Glen and one from Bourne all attended the incident.