A lorry has got stuck underneath a railway bridge.

The lorry is stuck under the Harlaxton Road railway bridge.

Joanna Espin, who pictured the lorry, said the lorry was already stuck when she passed the vehicle.

The lorry is stuck under the Harlaxton Road railway bridge. Photo: Joanna Espin

She also said: “It’s the second time I’ve seen it happen, but it was a good few years ago the last time.”

Lincolnshire Police are at the scene.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We've received reports of a broken down lorry under the bridge at Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

“Cars can pass, but lorries will need to find alternative routes. We will provide updates when we have them.