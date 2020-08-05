Lorry hits bridge in Grantham
Published: 15:08, 05 August 2020
| Updated: 15:10, 05 August 2020
A lorry has crashed into the railway bridge on Harlaxton Road in Grantham.
The road around the bridge is currently closed and police are at the scene.
The incident was first reported shortly before 1pm.
Traffic remains slow both ways from A52 Westgate to Alexandra Road, Grantham
