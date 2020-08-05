Home   News   Article

Lorry hits bridge in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
Published: 15:08, 05 August 2020
 | Updated: 15:10, 05 August 2020

A lorry has crashed into the railway bridge on Harlaxton Road in Grantham.

The road around the bridge is currently closed and police are at the scene.

The incident was first reported shortly before 1pm.

Road closed (38168148)
Traffic remains slow both ways from A52 Westgate to Alexandra Road, Grantham

