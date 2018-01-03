Lorry overturns in Dembleby in multi-vehicle crash

Have your say

A lorry landed on its side in a ditch after a car overtook and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The three-vehicle road traffic accident was reported just after 5pm yesterday on Grantham Road, Dembleby – A52.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “A car has overtaken a lorry on this road, colliding with an oncoming vehicle. This forced a lorry to go off road onto its side, in a ditch causing minor injury to the lorry driver only.”

The contents of the lorry had to be put into another vehicle.

The road was shut at 9pm for a few hours to recover the lorry.