The A52 was closed for a time yesterday after a lorry carrying a load of hay overturned.

The incident happened near the junction at Haceby, east of Grantham, late yesterday afternoon.

A man trapped in the lorry cab had to be cut free by firefighters. The air ambulance also attended the scene.

The lorry's load of straw by the roadside after the incident. Photo: RSM Photography (50524197)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was a road traffic collision involving one articulated HGV. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended and used cutting equipment, lifting airbags, small tools and manpower to release an adult male that was trapped in the lorry cab."

Traffic was reported being diverted through the villages of Haceby and Newton.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police told the Journal: "This was reported to us at 5.16pm. A DAF HGV flatbed loaded with hay bales left the road into a ditch. The road was closed shortly after and was reopened at around 4am today. The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests made."

Pictures of the incident showed large bales of hay piled by the roadside following the incident.

One person had to be released from their vehicle during Monday's incident on the A52. Photo: RSM Photography (50524201)

The air ambulance attended the incident near Haceby on the A52. Photo: RSM Photography (50524199)