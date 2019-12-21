Lorry reverses on busy main road to avoid hitting Grantham railway bridge

A lorry was forced to reverse on to a busy main road in Grantham to avoid hitting a railway bridge.

A reader sent in a photo (below) of the lorry attempting to reverse away from the railway bridge on Springfield Road, Grantham, shortly before 1pm this afternoon.

She said: "He had to reverse right back on to London Road. All of the cars behind it had to turn around."

The lorry had to reverse to avoid hitting the bridge. (24841203)

In the past seven years, three rail bridges in Grantham have been struck more than 130 times.