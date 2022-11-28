The organisers of a Christmas tree festival have called the event "a great success".

The Christmas Tree Festival was held at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham from Thursday to Sunday last week, beginning with a procession to the church.

Groups, businesses, schools and individuals from the area decorated trees and delivered them to the church for visitors to enjoy.

It was the fifth time the church has hosted the event, with an ice rink also enjoyed by visitors.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "We thought the parade was going to be “rained” off but fortunately the weather brightened, and we were able to gather in the Market Place.

"The choir sang Hodie Christus natus est as they walked the route from the Market Place to St Wulfram’s – they sounded just beautiful, it created the perfect atmosphere and sense of occasion.

"We had a larger number of people take part in the parade than last year which was lovely to see. It was a fitting start to the opening of our fifth Christmas Tree Festival.

"The festival was a great success. We had lots more trees than ever before and many more visitors, we had thousands of people through the door – exceeded our expectations.

"It culminated in the Advent Service [on Sunday night] which was just beautiful.

"A great weekend, with a lovely atmosphere."