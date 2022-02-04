A Grantham councillor has called for an explanation after it was confirmed that a number of staff have been suspended while an investigation takes place into allegations of a potential breach in the allocation of council housing.

Councillor Lee Steptoe (Lab), who represents the Grantham Earlesfield ward, has called the situation "heartbreaking", after suspensions and an investigation were confirmed into a "potential breach" of the housing allocation process at South Kesteven District Council.

Coun Steptoe said: "This is heartbreaking! I deal with so many cases all the time, people who are desperate and living in the most awful conditions who feel they are palmed off and sometimes sneered at by council officials.

"There are 1,500 on the SK waiting list and we must prioritise building more council housing. In the meantime the administration has lots of explaining to do. If you have issues with your council housing please don’t hesitate to contact me."

Yesterday, SKDC confirmed that it had suspended a number of people while it conducted an investigation.

An SKDC spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing into allegations regarding a potential breach of the council housing allocations process.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, and as a neutral act, South Kesteven District Council acted promptly by suspending those associated with this issue.

"The council is unable to comment further at this stage."