Funhouse Comedy Club launches the new season with another great line-up of comedians, at the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom on Thursday January 27.

With tickets priced at £12 in advance, the doors will open at 7.15pm and the event will begin from 8.00pm

Topping the bill is the energetic and satirical writer and comedian Geoff Norcott who recently won a BBC Radio and Music Award for Best Comedy Production and has many TV credits to his name.

These include, Live at The Apollo (BBC 2), The Mash Report (BBC2), Question Time (BBC2) and Comedy Bigmouths (C5). He delivers an eclectic mix of dark material, impressions and politics with a confident smile and optimism.

His shrewd standpoints on life make his anecdotes extremely captivating and leave his audiences wanting for more.

Opening the night will be Comedy/magician and writer Pete Firman who has appeared on BBC1′s ‘The Magicians’ and made guest appearances on ‘The John Bishop Show‘, ‘The One Show’ and ‘BBC Breakfast’ to name but a few.

He has performed at The Edinburgh Festival 10 years in a row, toured the UK with 6 solo theatre shows and is recognised as the UK’s leading comedian/magician. More magical than Dumbledore on a good day, so leave your scepticism at the door!

Also appearing is Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year 2018, the cheeky Jack Gleadow, hailing from Hull and claiming to have illegitimate Chuckle Brothers heritage, he is one of the most unique performers on the UK comedy circuit today.

Completing the line-up will be Kate Martin with her high energy storytelling and razor sharp observations.

Compere for the night is the cheerful and energetic Spiky Mike.

To find out more or buy tickets, visit: www.funhousecomedy.co.uk