South Kesteven lottery winners cheered despite Covid-19 crisis

By Marie Bond
Published: 10:00, 30 May 2020

The Covid-19 crisis has not slowed down ticket sales for LotterySK, with several significant winners in recent weeks.

Five lucky ticket-holders each scooped a £250 cash windfall in South Kesteven District Council’s community lottery between April 4 and May 9.

Three were supporters of Dementia Support South Lincs, and the others had bought weekly draw tickets to help fund Ropsley Village Hall and Three Counties Dog Rescue, in Bourne.

