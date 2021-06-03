LotterySK is celebrating another win after a lucky player pocketed £250 in the latest prize draw.

The successful ticket holder bought their £1 entry in support of Barrowby Junior Football Club, which has so far received £1,564 through people buying LotterySK tickets.

Players nominate their favourite charity, and each chosen cause receives 50% of the £1 ticket price with an additional 10% going to further support the local community.

Since launching in 2018 almost £180,000 has been raised for good causes, while big prize wins for players include two £25,000 jackpots with several £2,000 pay-outs.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for communities, said: “There are over 100 registered causes to choose to help with your ticket purchase, so it's a great opportunity to buy a ‘chance to win’ and support the local community by playing the LotterySK.

“Regular income is vital for charities and organisations and LotterySK has proved to be a lifeline for good causes as Coronavirus disrupted many other fundraising opportunities.”

LotterySK is an online sustainable fundraiser provided by SKDC with no upfront costs for the charities and good causes that benefit. It’s designed to help local not-for-profit groups diversify their fundraising streams and enable year-round income in a safe, fun and effective way.

To buy tickets, or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk where there is also information and advice for groups wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.

There are weekly cash prizes to be won up to the value of the £25,000 jackpot and with a 1 in 50 chance of winning a prize you’ll find a bit of fun at the same time as knowing you’re really helping your local community.