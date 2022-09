At four-years-old, Lucy Crossby's love for knitting began, and since then it has grew and eventually led to her owning her own yarn shop in Grantham.

In this week's big interview, we spoke to Lucy, owner of Purl A Row in Watergate.

We talk about her love for knitting, how Purl A Row has been doing since it first opened in April, and the importance of keeping yarn shops on our high streets.