Love is in the air for happy Grantham couple as wedding proposal made at 30,000 feet

A romantic Grantham man surprised fellow passengers on a flight to Italy by proposing to his girlfriend at 30,000ft.

Ben Lilley enlisted the help of airline easyJet to make his proposal to Hannah Pacey over the airwaves.

Ben Lilley and Hannah Pacey with her daughter Layla.

Easyjet captain Richard Cornell made a routine flight announcement, giving details of the weather, altitude and time to destination, before wishing Hannah a Happy Birthday, which she thought was the reason why the couple were flying to Rome.

But Ben had other ideas and Captain Richard Cornell then handed over to the 22-year-old who stood up and then got down on one knee before presenting the ring and popping the all-important question.

Naturally, Hannah, who is 26, said ‘yes’ and the couple were presented with a celebratory bottle of champagne from the crew.

Ben said: “I thought this would be something different. It was quite unique. It took a lot of organising. There had to be the element of surprise.”

This meant discussing his plans with easyJet beforehand and they were happy to oblige.

Ben attended St Hugh’s School and Grantham College and is training to be a chartered accountant. After working for companies in town, he now works for Taylorcocks in Melton Mowbray.

He still lives with his parents in Grantham, but plans to move to Hannah’s place in town in the next few months. They plan to marry in September 2019 at in Corby Glen.

Ben added: “We were good friends for years. We met at Grantham College and it just blossomed from there.”

Hannah is “very happy” and “can’t wait” to marry Ben, but she said she was “shocked” by the proposal, having just just had a nap on the plane when she heard the message.

“Me and my partner obviously had long term plans but I did not expect a proposal on the plane. We have been together almost two years now. We met at college. I’m a little older and had returned to do my A-Levels. Ben was doing his A-levels and that’s how we met. We became really good friends from there and five years down the line we got together.”

Hannah attended Kesteven Girls’ Grammar School and now works as an advisor for debt advice company PayPlan.

She has a seven year-old daughter Layla from a previous relationship. Layla was not on the plane but is really excited by the wedding.

Hannah added: “She loves Ben to pieces. They have a really good bond. She can’t wait to wear a fancy dress for the day.”