A Lincolnshire business is offering a decadent afternoon tea box this Valentine's Day as it goes from strength to strength.

Based in the Vale of Belvoir, The Tea Garden, is an afternoon tea box delivery service founded by Annette Allington just 18 months ago after being made redundant during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Annette, who lives in Granby, decided this was the push she needed to fulfil her dream, and is now sharing her love of creating home-baked cakes with the special Valentine's Afternoon Tea box.

Annette Allington (40777550)

She said: "Being made redundant certainly gave me lots of time to mull over the future; having to shield also made it difficult for me to get out and about for essentials such as shopping, so I had to practically have everything delivered to my doorstep.

"I have a huge passion for baking and for many years have loved creating home-baked cakes and savouries for my family.

"I also love a lavish afternoon tea so I sort of had a light-bulb moment and thought why not take the plunge and combine the two plus offer a personal delivery service."

Valentines box (54763631)

The Valentine's boxes are available for delivery from Saturday, February 12 until Monday, February 14, and contain a selection of finger sandwiches, including smoked salmon on assorted bread, as well as savouries, such as home-made sausage rolls.

There is also an array of sweet offerings, such as chocolate brownies, cupcakes, shortbread hearts, and fruit scones with jam and clotted cream, plus a side of chocolate love hearts.

The boxes will also include Twinings Teas, pretty napkins and a surprise complimentary treat.

For more information email tteagarden2020@gmail.com or call 07899 965667