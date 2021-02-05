A Grantham shop owner described as a “very nice gentleman” has died suddenly at the age of 58.

Chris O’Connor ran Chris O’Connor Cycles, in Watergate, as well as working full time at Belton engineering company Autocraft Drivetrain Solutions.

He passed away suddenly at home. He is believed to have contracted Covid-19, one of several employees of Autocraft to test positive since the start of January.

Chris O'Connor (44265003)

His sister, Teresa O’Connor, of Grantham, paid tribute to her brother.

She said: “We are all very shocked and saddened by his sudden death.

“We would like to thank people for their support in this difficult time and all the help we have been offered.

Chris O'Connor (44265007)

“Also, to those who supported Chris’s shop over the years as we know it made him very happy.”

Chris, who had always lived in the town, was also brother to Richard, who passed away in 2013. Chris had no spouse or children.

As a tribute to him, flowers have been placed outside his shop, which Teresa described as Chris’s “pride and joy”.

Many customers have paid tribute to him, remarking on his kindness and willingness to help youngsters fix their bikes when they called in.

Flowers placed outside Chris O'Connor Cycles on Watergate. (44237045)

Chris was frequently involved with cycling club Witham Wheelers, supporting the club’s team in the annual inter-club competition. He also donated a trophy for a similar ladies’ event three years ago, which the Witham Wheelers won.

He ran the shop alongside his job at Autocraft.

A workmate, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Chris was a really nice bloke. Everyone at work is in shock.”

Autocraft managing director Steve Harris added: “The team here at Autocraft and I would like to offer our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Chris O’Connor who hassadly passed away.

“Chris was a much loved member of the Autocraft team. He worked with us on three separate occasionsstarting in 1998, last joining the company in 2016, he will be sorely missed by the directors and employees alike.

“We held a minute’s silence for Chris on Monday and our condolences are to his family and all those that had the pleasure to know him.”

Chris was the son of well-known local cyclist Jack O’Connor, who was one of the founding members of the Witham Wheelers back in the 1950s.

Chris became one of the club’s regular timekeepers for the evening time trials and also promoted its open 10-mile time trial.

Club members passed on their condolences to Chris’s family.

Witham Wheelers chairwoman Janet East described Chris as “a very nice gentleman” and said that his death had been “a real shock to everybody”.

She added: “He was very generous. I’ll miss him.”

Many people whose lives were touched by Chris took to Facebook to pay tribute to him.

James Bosworth described Chris as “one of the kindest natured and helpful people you would come across” and a “genuine and lovely

guy”.

Paul Barnaby said Chris was “a friendly, helpful trader who always put you first”.

Julie Clark said: “Such sad news, Chris was a lovely, kind chap who always gave encouragement and helped settle nerves when time keeping our local time trials.

“A sad time for the Witham Wheelers cycling club, R.I.P Chris, you will be sadly missed.”