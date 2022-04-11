Councillors have approved a reduced speed limit at an A52 accident hotspot on the edge of Grantham.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee voted on Monday to reduce the 60mph national speed limit to 40mph on the A52 junction at Somerby, Londonthorpe and Harrowby with the B6403 High Dyke.

A report by the council said that despite the presence of vehicle-activated signage there had been six injury accidents on the stretch of road over the past five years, four of which occurred at the junction. It said the new speed limit was justified despite a lack of development.

The speed limit at the A52 junction with the High Dyke set to be reduced to 40mph. (56000692)

Councillor Robert Reid said: “I know this junction particularly well. It is a very good recommendation.

“At the moment the situation is particularly exacerbated by the bypass roadworks – I know those will go away but it will still be most welcome.

“There’s also a little bit across the top which makes the situation more difficult as well.”

The new speed limit will now go to consultation.