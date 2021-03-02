South Kesteven District Council’s lowest paid employees will see their pay increase to £9.50 an hour.

Councillor Louise Clack called for an amendment to SKDC’s 2021/22 budget to include payment of the ‘Real Living Wage’ to the council’s lowest paid staff.

She asked council members to support the recommendation to raise all pay at SKDC to a minimum of £9.50 an hour as a small gesture of thanks on behalf of all members given the hard work and dedication demonstrated by council staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillor Louise Clack.

During Monday’s full council meeting, Councillor Adam Stokes, cabinet member for finance, said: “I am grateful to Councillor Louise Clack for highlighting the opportunity that the council has to follow the Real Living Wage for its lowest paid employees, so it is my intention to incorporate this into the budget proposals.”

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, added: “I am immensely proud to support the proposal that all our staff are paid at least the Real Living Wage because we believe and agree that a fair day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay.”

Coun Clack was delighted to have the amendment approved.

She said: “The development and approval of the amendment has been a genuine cross-party effort that significantly enhances the Pay Policy of SKDC.

“Given the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our staff, as a Labour and Cooperative member, I welcome SKDC’s support for the Real Living Wage. The pay increase recognises the efforts and contributions of staff now and in the future.

“ I would like to extend my particular thanks to Amanda Wheeler (Liberal Democrat), Adam Stokes (Conservative), and Paul Wood (Independent) for their support in shepherding through this important amendment.

“Regardless of rosette colour at SKDC, what really matters is the outcome, which, in this case, will see a pay increase for the first six grades of council employees. Many of them key workers, who have been on the frontline throughout the Covid-19 emergency.

“This outcome demonstrates the value of cross-party collaboration - an approach to which I am committed.”