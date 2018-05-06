‘Lowlife’ vandals destroy tree in Grantham park

A dog walker was horrified after finding vandals had stripped the bark off one of trees in Wyndham Park.

The Lawson Cypress tree, which has stood in Wyndham Park for nearly 50 years, was believed to have been targeted on Sunday, April 22.

Clifford Freeman spotted the damage when he walked his dog through the park last Tuesday and took to social media to express his disgust.

He said: “I have a problem understanding why we have such an unchecked lowlife culture in our town. I cannot come to terms with what pleasure some vandals have gained in causing such awful damage to a beautiful tree. A major limb has had the bark completely stripped which will kill the branch and endanger the whole tree. There is a complete lack of policing in the park at night, which should be addressed, especially with all the improvements to the facilities being implemented.”

A tree surgeon with SKDC’s grounds maintenance service provider, Glendale, confirmed that a branch had been stripped of its bark around its entire circumference and, because of that, the branch and associated foliage would die. It will be removed within the few days. As there was only minor damage to the main trunk, the tree will recover.

SKDC cabinet member for environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We are deeply disappointed that vandals have turned their attention to Wyndham Park, especially considering the huge amount of work that is being put in to improve such an important public facility for the benefit of the community. It must have taken some effort to strip the bark from the branch. It is a shame those responsible do not put the same effort into something constructive, rather than destructive.

“We would appeal for anyone who sees any vandalism to first report it to the police, and then the council.”