Lucky escape for motorist as tree falls across Grantham road

A tree fell across a road on the outskirts of Grantham this morning (Monday).

It was a lucky escape for Les Burrow when the tree fell in front of his vehicle as he was travelling along Londonthorpe Road, at around 8.50am.

Les, director of Eterna Media based in nearby Alma Park Road, said: "I was on my way to work and as I was travelling up the road, I heard a loud crack, then watched as the tree fell across the road in front of me."

A fallen tree in Londonthorpe. (23802844)

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said Lincolnshire County Council's highways department has been made aware.

Read more AccidentsGrantham