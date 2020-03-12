Lucky Grantham LotterySK winner scoops £2,000

A lucky LotterySK player from Grantham has scooped a £2,000 prize in the latest weekly draw.

There were 53 winners in total, raising money for a variety of good causes. The successful Grantham player bought their ticket in support of Three Counties Dog Rescue, which takes in and finds new homes for unwanted, lost and stray dogs.

Other good causes to benefit from the weekly community lottery draw include Mindspace (Stamford), Dementia Support (South Lincs), The Thorold Arms Community Benefit Society in Marston and Sunshine Pre-School at Great Gonerby.

The three newest groups LotterySK players can buy tickets to help are Castle Bytham Village Hall, raising money for maintenance and upkeep, Grantham and District Mencap, which helps people get the most out of their life, and Grantham Life Saving Club, which teaches people to safeguard life in and around water.

There are now 108 good causes receiving money directly from LotterySK, which is set to raise over £67,000 for the community this year.

There are 2,145 tickets already bought for this Saturday’s draw by over 1,100 players. To buy tickets – or to register as a good cause – visit www.lotterysk.co.uk

Sixty per cent of every weekly £1 lottery ticket goes either to a nominated cause or into the council-backed Community Fund. Every ticket has a one in 50 chance to win, with a top prize of £25,000.

LotterySK was launched last year by South Kesteven District Council to support local good causes – but needs your support to keep the proceeds flowing to help the good causes.

Good causes that operate in South Kesteven can join LotterySK free of charge at lotterysk.co.uk and start benefiting from people buying tickets. It is open to all not-for-profit organisations, charities, clubs and school parent teacher associations.

