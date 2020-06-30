Home   News   Article

Flappy ending for plucky Lincolnshire chicken which travelled 90 miles under a lorry trailer

By Victoria Fear
-
victoria.fear@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:42, 30 June 2020
 | Updated: 16:43, 30 June 2020

A stowaway chicken has been rescued after she travelled 90 miles from Lincolnshire on an egg delivery lorry.

The plucky hen, who has now been named Henrietta, was discovered by staff at the food delivery company in Borehamwood on Thursday, June 18, after the egg trailer pulled into the industrial park.

The staff managed to contain her in a cardboard box with some pine nuts and some water before contacting the RSPCA for help.

Read more
AnimalsGranthamQuirky

More by this author

Victoria Fear
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE