A stowaway chicken has been rescued after she travelled 90 miles from Lincolnshire on an egg delivery lorry.

The plucky hen, who has now been named Henrietta, was discovered by staff at the food delivery company in Borehamwood on Thursday, June 18, after the egg trailer pulled into the industrial park.

The staff managed to contain her in a cardboard box with some pine nuts and some water before contacting the RSPCA for help.