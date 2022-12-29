Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lucky ticket holder wins £250 in South Kesteven District Council community lottery

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 29 December 2022

A lucky ticket holder has won £250 in the council's community lottery.

The winner is a supporter of Gonerby Youth Football Club, which is one of the 120 causes that benefit from South Kesteven District Council's community lottery named LotterySK.

The football club has already received £2,000 as its percentage of tickets have been bought by supporters.

The LotterySK logo (53614693)
The LotterySK logo (53614693)

Those who buy tickets have the chance to win £25,000 in a weekly draw and nominated causes will receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold.

Another 10p from each ticket sale goes to the SK Community Fund, meaning that 60% of each ticket sale goes to support good causes in South Kesteven and each ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning.

To buy tickets or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk.

On the website there is also information and advice for group wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.

Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE