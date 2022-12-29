A lucky ticket holder has won £250 in the council's community lottery.

The winner is a supporter of Gonerby Youth Football Club, which is one of the 120 causes that benefit from South Kesteven District Council's community lottery named LotterySK.

The football club has already received £2,000 as its percentage of tickets have been bought by supporters.

The LotterySK logo (53614693)

Those who buy tickets have the chance to win £25,000 in a weekly draw and nominated causes will receive 50p for every £1 ticket sold.

Another 10p from each ticket sale goes to the SK Community Fund, meaning that 60% of each ticket sale goes to support good causes in South Kesteven and each ticket has a one in 50 chance of winning.

To buy tickets or register as a good cause, go to www.lotterysk.co.uk.

On the website there is also information and advice for group wanting help on how to encourage ticket sales.