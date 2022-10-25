Britain's most luxurious train is heading to Grantham this Christmas.

The 1930 Pullman-style Northern Belle will be heading to town on Thursday, December 13, and it will give people a chance to enjoy a Christmas lunch trip with champagne, priced at £340 a ticket.

For those visiting, they will tuck into a seven-course banquet with fine wines as the train leisurely meanders through the wintry countryside.

Steaming ahead. Locomotive Princess Elizabeth hauling the Northern Belle Pic: CHANNEL 5 (60207320)

A spokesman said: "You’d be Christmas crackers if you miss this train. There won’t be another Northern Belle trip from Grantham until December 2023!"

To make the journey even more magical, there will be musicians strolling through the carriages, dressed in vintage attire.

Actor Bill Nighy has described the train as “the Grand Dame of luxury travel”, after he rode the train twice on Channel 5's 'The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys' last year.

Food for thought … a passenger studies the menu aboard the Northern Belle (60207235)

The train has also been recently voted as Britain’s best train and ninth in the world by the Condé Nadst Traveller magazine.

The magazine said: "It’s all about the food – and the scenery, but mostly about the food – on this lovingly-restored train which zig-zags its way across the countryside.

Nostalgia, a vintage diesel locomotive hauling the Northern Belle through the countryside (60207295)

"The meal services are exquisite, offering fine dining crafted mostly from UK suppliers so you can enjoy classic British fare as the heaths, meadows and dales roll on by."

To find out more about the train, you can see at www.northernbelle.co.uk.

Christmas train, you’d be crackers to miss it. (60207538)

The train will depart Grantham at 1.50pm on the day and return at 6.30pm.