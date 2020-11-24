Luxury 1930's train to arrive at Grantham train station

Festive revellers in Grantham can tuck into a slap-up Christmas Lunch with a difference next month – travelling at 70mph aboard one of the world’s most luxurious trains.

The 1930s Pullman-style carriages of the Northern Belle, once part of the iconic Orient Express group and hauled by a heritage locomotive, will be calling at Grantham on Tuesday, December 15.

One lucky passenger could find themselves sitting in the same seat the Queen once used – for one of the umber and cream painted coaches, called Duart, was formerly part of her Royal Train.

Northern Belle. (43253152)

Tickets are quite expensive at £289 a head, but that includes a champagne reception and a gourmet seven-course meal with wine as the train spends six hours meandering through the wintry countryside.

Proud Yorkshire businessman David Pitts, who bought the train from the Orient Express, said: “This should be unforgettable Christmas cracker of a day out. Just the job to get everybody in festive mood after all the Covid gloom.

“We’ve even got a couple of wandering minstrels on board to serenade passengers and there is a conjuror who will get up to some tricks to add an extra touch of magic to the day.

Northern Belle. (43253160)

“Of course we will be taking extra precautions because of the pandemic to keep everybody safe and social distancing means that we have had to reduce the number of passengers.

“But it’s great to be back on track after this year’s lockdowns.”

The train will set out from Chesterfield and call at Derby and Nottingham before picking up more passengers from Grantham at 2.30pm. It is due back in Grantham at 7.30pm.

For more details or to book phone 01270 899681 or see www.northernbelle.co.uk