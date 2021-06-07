A company which sells handcrafted chocolates will open a shop in Grantham in July.

Cocoa Amore provides a range of chocolate, including boxed chocolates, drinks and gelato.

Peter Gardner, who founded the company in 2013, is opening his third shop in the town to add to his shops in Leicester and at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle.

The Grantham store will open in Unit 1, King's Walk on Guildhall Street.

The unit at King's Walk in Grantham where Cocoa Amore is due to open in July. (47961277)

Mr Gardner says he is now finalising the fitting out of the premises. The business offers chocolate workshops and sells a chocolate gelato which it first offered when it opened its shop at the Engine Yard in 2018.

Mr Gardner said: "When open (the Grantham shop) will offer our chocolate workshops upstairs, and downstairs there's hot chocolates, chocolate gelato, handmade chocolates, cookies, brownies with seasonal specials as well as other branded bars I’ve selected from around the world."

Mr Gardner has lofty ambitions for his chocolate business with more stores planned.

He added: "The location (in Grantham) was a perfect fit for a test run of my franchise model before committing to it nationally. If it's successful, the Grantham store will be the layout of all my future stores."

Chocolates by Cocoa Amore. (47961285)