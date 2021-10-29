A new five star luxury care home is due to open in Grantham in November.

Royal Windsor Care Home, on Harlaxton Road, will offer residential care, nursing care, dementia care, respite care and specialist health care for up to 68 older people.

Set at the former magistrate’s court site in Grantham, residents will enjoy single bedroom suites, en-suite walk in shower facilities, as well as a choice of communal areas.

There will also be a sun terrace, a bar, cinema room, beauty therapies, hair salon, activities room, library, restaurants, quiet lounges and landscaped gardens, as well as a choice of three restaurants.

Families and guests will be able to dine with loved ones, hosting special occasions and events or even just to be able to enjoy an intimate meal, coffee or drinks at the bar together.

Residents can also enjoy a variety of daily lifestyle activities choices.

Denise Stephenson, crown care group managing director said the aim of the Royal Windsor was to set the “highest possible standards of loving care and attention” to both residents and visitors.

She added: “We are confident we have met our aspirations in developing Royal Windsor.”

Denise added that family-owned Crown Care Group had a strong reputation for being an “an integral part of local communities” and that she was looking forward to welcoming people when the home opens.

For more information email royalwindsor@crowncaregroup.co.uk or call 01476 855799