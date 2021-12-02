A local company has donated Marks and Spencer Christmas hampers for the lonely and elderly people of Grantham.

EME Power Systems directors, Robert Horn and Jo Horn, have donated 10 Christmas hampers to those who may be lonely over the Christmas.

Local fund raiser, Rob Dixon, has helped organise the collection and distribution of these hampers.

From left to right: Steve Myson, Rob Dixon, Robert Horn and Jo Horn with the hampers (53471993)

He said: "Last year they had an excess numbers of hampers and donated them to me, which I have out to the elderly and lonely of Grantham.

"At a recent board meeting, Robert and Jo decided to actually purchase and donate another 10 this year as a gesture of goodwill and generosity to support those who may not see many people or family over the Christmas period."

The hampers are being delivered today (Thursday December 2) and tomorrow to the nominated people.

From left to right: Rob Dixon, Robert Horn and Jo Horn with the hampers (53471997)

Rob added: "All nominees have been assessed by myself and boy was it hard to choose.

"As I only had ten I had to go with my head and my heart and select which I thought were the most deserving and hopefully would bring a smile to their faces after what they have been through in the last six to 18 months."