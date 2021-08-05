A new general manager has been appointed at a luxury hotel and is set to bring improvements with him.

The Stapleford Park hotel, situated just outside of Melton Mowbray, has announced that Damien Doyle will be the hotel's new general manager.

This hotel is well known for it's exceptional customer service delivery and commercial acumen.

Damien Doyle, the new general manager at The Stapleford Park Hotel (49882441)

Damien will be bringing more than two decades of senior leadership experience with him to tackle the role.

He said: "I am delighted to have been chosen to lead this amazing property and the incredible team behind it.

"My focus will be on employee engagement, ensuring that we place the team at the heart of our decisions and that they all have the tools required to surpass our guest's expectation's."

Damien added: "We will introduce full-time benefits packages to our loyal employees and look at ways to ensure that we are connecting with the wider community, ensuring that we are realising the owner's vision for Stapleford Park.

"I feel privileged to be part of this next phase of the properties amazing journey and look forward to taking it to the next level."

Stapleford Park is set in one of the finest stately homes in England, and provides guests with an opportunity to experience a taste of leisurely country life.

The elegant setting also offers it's guests fine dining, spa treatments and an array of country pursuits within 500 acres of parkland.