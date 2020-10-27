Machetes and cleavers are among the weapons which have been handed into Lincolnshire Police during the last three weeks.

The force has launched Operator Raptor earlier this month to encourage residents to hand in weapons into secure bins outside five police stations, including Grantham.

A total of 116 weapons have been handed in during the first three weeks of the amnesty, which ends on December 18.

Operation Raptor (42629183)

Amongst the weapons handed in are kitchen knives, bowie knives, machetes and cleavers.

Detective Inspector Dave Harrop said: "This is really promising and I’m delighted so many people have taken the time to discard knives which could be used as weapons if they were to fall into the wrong hands.

"There is still just under two months to take part in our amnesty, so please do take advantage of this if you have an item that could be considered a weapon and drop it into one of our secure bins.”

Secure bins at our police stations in Lincoln, Grantham, Boston, Skegness and Spalding.

The amnesty means that people can deposit weapons or imitations in these bins and remain completely anonymous – there will be no questions asked or repercussions.

The amnesty doesn’t apply to firearms as checks need to be made to ensure one was legitimately held. If you wish to surrender a firearm or have come across one, please either call 101 or you can speak with the front desk at any of the participating stations.