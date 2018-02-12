Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service comes to Grantham

Free, cancer advice and support is coming to Grantham next week with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether you’re living with cancer, or care for someone who is.

The visit marks the first to Lincolnshire this year by Betty the bus, who spend 216 days travelling around the Midlands in 2017 delivering vital cancer information and support to people living with cancer. Our Macmillan specialists on board helped 25,661 people across the region last year, including 3,927 in Lincolnshire, visiting high streets, country shows and even army barracks to deliver support.

Of these visitors, 20 per cent lived in rural areas and 63 per cent had no previous contact with Macmillan, highlighting just how important the mobile information and support service is.

Next week they’ll be visiting Grantham, Lincoln and Sleaford.

Anyone with questions about cancer, whether they’re a patient, family member, friend or carer, are encouraged to come forward for support.

Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health. The team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer. If you’ve been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered.

Macmillan research shows that four in five people with cancer are £570 a month worse off as a result of their diagnosis1. This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

On Thursday 22 February, the Macmillan Welfare Team from St Barnabas Hospice will be on the bus to answer questions and offer advice to people affected by the financial cost of cancer at Grantham Market Place.