Two Macmillan coffee mornings will be held near Grantham.

The first is being held on Friday, September 30, from 10am until 12pm at Sproxton Village Hall.

This is being organised by Judy Haylock.

The logo for Macmillian Coffee Mornings. (59280211)

The second is being held at Marston and Hougham Village Hall on Saturday, October 1, from 10.30am until 12pm.

Ed Faulkner, organiser of the coffee morning, said: "We will be offering coffee, cake, a raffle, tombola and many other opportunities for you to support this amazing charity."

Prizes from the raffle include two three-course Sunday lunches at the Brownlow Arms, Hough-on-the-Hill, alongside a voucher for Bakers Cake in Long Bennington.

There is also a hamper from Gelston Lamb up for grabs, a prize from Hare & Hounds, Fulbeck, a voucher for Botanical illustrator art and much more.

If you would like to donate a prize to the raffle, contact Ed Faulkner at edwardsfaulkner@googlemail.com.

Two-hundred and thirty seven pounds could pay for a Macmillan nurse for a whole day.

Every penny the charity raises helps people living with cancer receive vital medical, practical and emotional support, along with their families.